ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for help from the public in identifying the person who carjacked a woman while she was sitting in her Central West End garage Wednesday morning.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that a 60-year-old woman was sitting in her garage at about 7:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Maryland Avenue when the carjacking happened.
The suspect entered the garage, pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of her car, police said. The suspect then drove away with the woman's purse and other personal items inside the car.
The woman was not harmed.
The car was later found on the 4100 block of Enright Avenue.
Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).
