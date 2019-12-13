ST. LOUIS — Police are looking for help from the public in identifying the person who carjacked a woman while she was sitting in her Central West End garage Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that a 60-year-old woman was sitting in her garage at about 7:30 a.m. on the 4600 block of Maryland Avenue when the carjacking happened.

The suspect entered the garage, pointed a gun at her and ordered her out of her car, police said. The suspect then drove away with the woman's purse and other personal items inside the car.

The woman was not harmed.

The car was later found on the 4100 block of Enright Avenue.

Police released a photo of the suspect on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

OTHER LOCAL STORIES

Former Kirkwood dentist arrested after threat against judges, 3-hour armed standoff in Bonne Terre BONNE TERRE, Mo. - A former Kirkwood dentist accused of threatening three St. Louis County judges involved in his 2013 divorce and child custody dispute was arrested after a three-hour armed standoff with officers in Bonne Terre on Wednesday. The St. Louis County Circuit Court said in a Thursday press release that 51-year-old Jeffrey D.

RELATED: St. Louis firefighter, civilian injured in north city fire

RELATED: St. Louis County officer who won discrimination lawsuit to head new diversity inclusion unit

RELATED: Another St. Louis officer indicted in beating of undercover colleague during Stockley prostests

RELATED: St. Louis County mom says her 5-year-old was left sitting in soiled clothes all day at school

RELATED: Metro East nurse purposely overdosed, killed mother-in-law, police say

.