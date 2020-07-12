3 firefighters uninjured after wall collapses on them during Centreville house fire

CENTREVILLE, Ill. — Three firefighters with the Camp Jackson Fire Department were uninjured after a wall collapsed on them during a house fire Sunday night.
Camp Jackson Fire Chief Chris Davis told 5 On Your Side firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Tudor Avenue in Centreville. The largest part of the fire was in the garage.
When three firefighters went in through the garage door, a wall collapsed on them, Davis said. Emergency services personnel checked them out at the scene and determined they were uninjured.
All three later returned to fighting the fire.
People were inside the home when the fire broke out, but everyone was able to get out safely, Davis said. It was unclear what started the fire.