3 firefighters uninjured after wall collapses on them during Centreville house fire

CENTREVILLE, Ill. — Three firefighters with the Camp Jackson Fire Department were uninjured after a wall collapsed on them during a house fire Sunday night.

Camp Jackson Fire Chief Chris Davis told 5 On Your Side firefighters responded to the fire at about 9:30 p.m. on the 5700 block of Tudor Avenue in Centreville. The largest part of the fire was in the garage.

When three firefighters went in through the garage door, a wall collapsed on them, Davis said. Emergency services personnel checked them out at the scene and determined they were uninjured.

All three later returned to fighting the fire.