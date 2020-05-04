ST. LOUIS — Chabad of Greater St. Louis is handing out “Seder-to-go” kits for people who are stuck at home while celebrating Passover, which begins April 8.

Chabad of St. Louis said the kits contain “all of the traditional foods, as well as instructions on how to conduct a Passover seder yourself, ensuring that every Jew in the Greater St. Louis area wishing to have a Passover seder can easily do so, whether they are in quarantine or otherwise.”

People can pick up the first round of kits from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at a drive-thru center set up at Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center and Regional Office on 8124 Delmar Blvd. About 60 percent will be given out Sunday, and many kits will also be delivered.

More kits will be handed out Monday from 1-4 p.m., and also possibly on Tuesday.

You should order the kits ahead of time at showmepassover.com. The website also offers a list of do-it-yourself resources for Passover.

“While traditionally, Passover is a time when families and communities come together, this year, we’ll each be celebrating at home, and for many, it will be their first time conducting a seder,” said Chabad of Greater St. Louis Director Rabbi Yosef Landa in a press release. “That’s why we’re making sure that everyone has what they need to celebrate Passover.”

Chabad of St. Louis came together with its five regional chapters for the effort -- the Morris & Ann Lazaroff Chabad Center and Regional Office in University City, Chabad on Campus at Washington University, Chabad of Chesterfield, Chabad of the Central West End and the Chabad Jewish Center of St. Charles County.

The kits include the following:

Passover matzah

A bottle of kosher for Passover wine or grape juice

The traditional seder foods, including the shankbone, egg, bitter herbs, charoset and vegetable

A seder plate placemat

A plastic silver kiddush cup

A seder how-to guide

A Hebrew/English annotated Haggadah

A jumping frog toy

“We are praying for the full and speedy recovery of everyone who has been affected by this terrible virus,” Landa said.

“While each in our own homes, remember you are not alone and we are all in this together. Faith, tradition and community has never been more important than now. With the help of G‑d and community we will come out of this stronger than ever before.”

