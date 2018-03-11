ST. LOUIS — Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend.

Does your smoke detector work? How old is your smoke detector?

St. Louis firefighters will be out in partnership with the American Red Cross this weekend to install new smoke detectors in homes that don't have one and change the batteries in homes that do.

Newer smoke detectors have a 10-year battery and that's about the life of a smoke detector.

If yours is more than 10 years old, getting a new one could save your life!

Last year in the city, one person died in a fire – the lowest ever. But one too many.

You can call 314-516-2797 to set up an appointment to get a smoke detector installed if you qualify.

With the colder temperatures coming in the next few weeks, now is the time to get prepared.

