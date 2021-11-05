Changes coming to Missouri MetroBus service due to shortages

The adjustments will start on Nov. 29. This does not affect MetroLink or MetroBus in Illinois.

ST. LOUIS — The ongoing, nationwide labor shortage will soon impact the way some St. Louisans get from point A to B.

Metro Transit says because of the limited number of workers the shortage has created, they've had to cancel trips. In return, the company has been forced to make some changes to improve reliability for riders.

Starting Monday, Nov. 29, adjustments to schedules and service frequency are expected for 37 Missouri MetroBus routes, which includes the temporary suspension of service on six routes. There are no changes to MetroLink or Illinois MetroBus service, according to Metro Transit.

Temporarily Suspended Routes:

• #46 Tesson Ferry

• #65 Outer Forty

• #57X Clayton Road

• #58X Twin Oaks Express

• #73X I-55 Express

• #410X Eureka Express

Service Ends at 8 p.m.:

• #60 Shepley-Lilac

• #78 Bellefontaine

• #79 Ferguson

Changes to Service Frequency:

• #4 Natural Bridge

• #10 Gravois-Lindell

• #32 Dr. ML King

• #35 Rock Road

• #40 N. Broadway

• #41 Lee

• #49 Lindbergh

• #57 Manchester

• #60 Shepley-Lilac

• #61 Chambers Rd.

• #64 Lucas-Hunt

• #73 Carondelet

• #76 McDonnell-Waterford

• #77 Village Square

• #78 Bellefontaine

• #91 Olive

• #94 Page

• #97 Delmar

• #98 Ballas-North Hanley

• #174X Halls Ferry Express

Via Metro STL will be available in most cases for those who still may need a lift.