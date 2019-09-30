ST. LOUIS — Major changes start Monday for MetroBus riders, impacting every bus route in St. Louis City and St. Louis County.

The changes are the culmination of a two-year Metro Reimagined project. Metro Transit said the changes will result in shorter wait times, faster trips, improved weekend service and more convenient options for getting around.

There are four key areas will riders especially will notice changes:

Frequent: 10 high-frequency routes offering service every 15 minutes or faster Local: 35 bus routes offering service every 30 minutes Community: Six routes providing important connections in low-ridership areas Express: Six routes providing direct connections with limited stops to key destinations

Nearly all MetroBus routes will have Sunday service, including many routes that didn't previously operate on Sundays.

For more about the MetroBus, click here.

If you have a question about your bus route you can contact Metro Transit Information weekdays from 7 AM to 6 PM at (314) 231-2345 or by text at (314) 207-9786. Metro riders can also plan their new transit commute directly from their mobile phones by using the Transit app.

Top stories people are reading today:

RELATED: St. Louis Wheel and Soda Fountain open Monday at Union Station

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Jefferson County

RELATED: Surprise September snowstorm creates unforgettable wintry wedding photos

RELATED: Democrats move ahead with impeachment as Republicans' Trump defenses vary

RELATED: 'It feels like she was kidnapped' | Woman says urn containing mother's ashes was stolen from her house