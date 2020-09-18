Charges dropped against St. Louis County homicide suspect after 'new evidence discovered'

The St. Louis County Police Department released the update Friday morning on Zcore Hester-Henderson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man named, arrested and charged in a St. Louis County murder has been released from custody and the charges against him dropped.

The St. Louis County Police Department released the update Friday morning on Zcore Hester-Henderson. Police said the warrants issued on him “have been recalled due to new evidence discovered.”

“Hester-Henderson is no longer a suspect in this homicide,” St. Louis County police said.

The charges of first-degree murder and armed criminal action were dropped. He was being held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. He was released from police custody.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Charges issued in north county homicide

Hester-Henderson was charged in a homicide that happened on Aug. 12 in north county. Police responded to an apartment complex parking lot in the 4600 block of Whisper Lake Drive where they found Derrick Bunting lying on the ground with several gunshot wounds.