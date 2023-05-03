Charges: Drunk Monroe County mom crashed car, made 13-year-old daughter drive it home

The Monroe County State's Attorney's Office has charged Heaven L. Racadio, 31, with child endangerment.

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. — A Renault mother is out on bond after police allege she crashed a car while inebriated and made her 13-year-old daughter drive it home.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Department, two deputies responded at 8 p.m. on April 21 to a home on the 2000 block of Main Street in Renault. They had been dispatched to check the well-being of a 13-year-old girl after receiving complaints that her mother, who appeared to be intoxicated, had crashed a car and then made the girl drive it home.

The deputies found the car parked at a home on the street. As they investigated, they learned that Racadio had picked up her daughter in Wood River and stopped to buy liquor at a gas station on the way home, according to the sheriff's department.

Racadio allegedly left the roadway at Route 3 and Kaskaskia Road and crashed into a field, then made her daughter drive the car home.

Deputies spoke with Racadio and noticed "several indicators of intoxication," the sheriff's department said. They also noticed damage to the car.

Racadio was taken into custody and taken to Monroe County Jail. She later posted $5,000 bond and was released.

The girl was transferred to other family members. The Illinois Department of Children and Family Services was contacted and is working with the sheriff's department.