FLORISSANT, Mo. – 20-year-old Tyre Haynes and a juvenile co-defendent have been charged after a car with a 2-year-old inside was stolen Thursday afternoon.

Police say a woman was approached by two men in her driveway and one of them pulled out a weapon and took the woman from her car. The child was in the car when the incident occurred.

The car and child were found near St. Gregory and St. Florence.

Haynes is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on $200,000 cash only bond.