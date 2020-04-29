Charity provides home to St. Louis youth during coronavirus shutdown

At Youth In Need, 25 counselors leave behind their own families every day to help the future of St. Louis stay on track

ST. LOUIS — While many people across the world are spending the coronavirus shutdown with loved ones, some counselors are leaving behind their own family to make sure others have one.

Youth In Need helps up to 400 teens and young adults in the St. Louis region every year. They provide a safe place for homeless teens to go to and help them develop professional and life skills.

According to Youth In Need's website, volunteers reached out to the agency's first client in 1974.

"A teenage runaway, who left her home after another beating, was picked up on the streets and taken to the local jail with adult criminals," the website said. "Troubled by the community's response to runaway and homeless teens, volunteers changed the way these teens were treated by opening Youth In Need's Emergency Shelter."

Now, 25 counselors leave behind their own families every day to help the future of St. Louis stay on the right track.

“They are the heroes of our agency,” said Robin Bell of Youth In Need. “Because they are going in day after day, even when their own family needs them at home. They are still coming in to make sure our facilitates are taken care of.”

If you know someone who needs Youth In Need’s services, here's where to reach out:

St. Louis: 636-946-3771

St. Louis County: 314-628-2929

St. Charles County: 636-642-0642

There is also information on the Youth In Need website.