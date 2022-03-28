Charlie Brennan is retiring from KMOX, here's the last day you'll be able to hear him

He's used his voice to make St. Louis a better place to live. Earlier this year he led a clean-up effort at the firefighters memorial in St. Louis after noticing it was littered with trash. He also helped raise thousands for charities over the years.

"The influence and positive impact Charlie has made with our listeners, and our community, is truly unique, special, and unprecedented. From helping to clean up litter in St. Louis, to raising thousands of dollars for organizations, Charlie has always walked the walk and propelled people into positive action. Charlie's influence has also been significant inside the building as well. He has been instrumental in helping to mentor others across all departments. Please join me in congratulating Charlie as he moves into this next chapter in May. We wish him the very best in retirement!!!"