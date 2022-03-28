Charlie Brennan is retiring from KMOX, here's the last day you'll be able to hear him

ST. LOUIS — Longtime St. Louis broadcaster Charlie Brennan is retiring.
He's been with KMOX for nearly 34 years and spent most of his career working the mid-morning shift.
He's used his voice to make St. Louis a better place to live. Earlier this year he led a clean-up effort at the firefighters memorial in St. Louis after noticing it was littered with trash. He also helped raise thousands for charities over the years.
Brennan announced his retirement Monday morning, telling listeners "It's time."
Becky Domyan, the senior vice president and market manager of Audacy St. Louis, provided the following statement:
"The influence and positive impact Charlie has made with our listeners, and our community, is truly unique, special, and unprecedented. From helping to clean up litter in St. Louis, to raising thousands of dollars for organizations, Charlie has always walked the walk and propelled people into positive action. Charlie's influence has also been significant inside the building as well. He has been instrumental in helping to mentor others across all departments. Please join me in congratulating Charlie as he moves into this next chapter in May. We wish him the very best in retirement!!!"
His last day on the air will be May 12.
