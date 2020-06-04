ST. LOUIS — Charter Communications has announced it is permanently raising its minimum wage to $20. The company plans to fully implement the raise by 2022.

"Charter had begun discussions around raising its existing $15 minimum wage, however in light of the current environment and the challenges many are facing, Charter is beginning that process now," the company said in a press release.

An initial retroactive pay increase will be implemented immediately for employees in the field and customer operation groups.

"These employees provide essential communications services to our residential and business communities, including hospitals, first responder and government facilities, which help flatten the curve and protect the country," the company said.

Field and customer operation employees will also receive another permanent $1.50 per hour raise on top of its March 2021 merit increase.

