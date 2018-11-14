If you park outside, there are some simple and cheap hacks you can do right now to your car to help keep the snow and ice off of it.

During our evening newscasts on Wednesday, Ryan Dean shared the hacks with our audience.

At 4 p.m., Ryan showed how a homemade de-icer can keep you windshield from becoming a sheet of ice and how socks can keep the wipers from being caked in ice and snow.

During the 5 p.m., Ryan was back with a simple trick to keep ice off the car's side mirror and how cooking spray and hand sanitizer can come in handy.

Finally at 6 p.m., Ryan shared how a potato, shaving cream and cat litter can save you from scraping your car windows.

Watch the video to see all the hacks.

