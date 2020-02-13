MAPLEWOOD, Mo. — Did you purchase a lottery ticket in Maplewood? You’ll want to check it!

A Powerball ticket worth $1 million was purchased at the Phillips 66 station on Hanley Road, in Maplewood. The winning ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn in Wednesday night’s drawing.

The winning numbers are 14, 47, 54, 55 and 68.

“If you’re the lucky player, be sure to sign the back of your ticket right away, and keep it in a safe place until you’re ready to claim your prize,” said May Scheve Reardon, executive director for the Missouri Lottery.

The win marks the 56th time a Missouri Lottery player has won a $1 million Powerball “Match 5” prize since 2012.



Did you know

Powerball winnes have exactly 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize. In this case, the winner has until Aug. 10, 2020. Prizes can be claimed at any of the Lottery’s four offices, which are located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield and Kansas City.

