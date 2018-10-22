ST. LOUIS — Someone in St. Louis joined the millionaires club this weekend with a very lucky $2 Powerball ticket.

Even though no one won the monster jackpot that keeps on growing, someone matched all five white-ball numbers in Saturday’s drawing. The winning numbers were 16, 54, 57, 62 and 69. Only the red Powerball number was wrong on the ticket.

The $1 million ticket was sold at the U-Gas convenience store at 10743 Watson Road near Kirkwood Road in St. Louis County.

A $50,000-winning Powerball ticket matching four white balls also was sold at the QuikTrip at 391 N. Main Street in St. Peter’s.

Someone also struck it rich with a Mega Millions ticket from Friday night’s drawing. This ticket matched all five white-ball numbers: 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70. The $1 million ticket was sold at Wagner’s One Stop at 9267 Highway 76 in Branson West.

Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize, which can be done at any of the Missouri Lottery’s four offices, including one in St. Louis.

As of Monday afternoon, the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing has grown to $620 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is at a record-breaking $1.6 billion.

