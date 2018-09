ST. LOUIS - Cher announced her ‘HERE WE GO AGAIN’ tour and she’s making a stop in St. Louis.

She’ll stop at Enterprise Center on May 10, 2019.

The multi-award-winning singer, actress and performer will be crossing the U.S. for the first time in five years.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on September 14 at 10 a.m. Presale tickets begin on September 12 at 10 a.m., for more details visit www.citiprivatepass.com.

