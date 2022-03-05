Chesterfield business hosting blood drive in honor of 2 employees

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — As the need for blood donations continues, an area company is hoping to help out.
Lakeside Renovation and Design is teaming up with blood center ImpactLife to host a blood drive. It will be held May 17 from noon-5 p.m. at Lakeside's office, 139 Chesterfield Industrial Blvd.
Lakeside said the blood drive is to honor Brent Riggins and Jerry Reinken, two employees who recently died.
Masks and appointments are necessary. To schedule, call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or online at bloodcenter.org/group using group code 11329.
According to Impact Life's website, there's an urgent need for all donations and blood types. Type O, AV and all platelet types are especially needed.
One year ago, Impact Life was announced as the blood center’s new name on May 3, 2021. According to a press release, it previously went by three different names after mergers between Central Illinois Community Blood Center, Community Blood Services of Illinois, and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center.