Butterfly House to reopen in December

On Dec. 1, it'll reopen to the public with 25% capacity

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Butterfly House in Chesterfield will reopen soon after temporarily closing due to tighter COVID-19 restrictions.

It closed on Nov. 16.

According to a release from Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health approved plans for it to reopen to the public on Dec. 1.

The Butterfly House will offer private tours beginning Nov. 23. Private tours will be available every day that week except Thanksgiving. Group tours must be purchased in advance. Book your tour online or by calling Butterfly House at 314-577-0888.

On Dec. 1, it'll reopen to the public with 25% capacity. It'll then be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and advanced tickets are required.

New restrictions went into effect in the county on Nov. 17. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said the changes are meant to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and free up room in area hospitals.

The three new orders are:

Safer at home

Additional face mask mandates

New isolation and quarantine guidelines

All visitors to the Butterfly House must wear face coverings, if they are age 6 or older. Masks are encouraged for ages 3-5. For more information on safety protocol, and to purchase advanced tickets, please visit butterflyhouse.org.