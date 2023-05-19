Friends remember driver in deadly fight outside Chesterfield Dierbergs

"I fell to my knees when I heard it. No one could believe that happened to Steven," a friend said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Friends say behind Steven Grossman's big smile was a caring, outgoing man who loved life.

Ken Brown and Steven were buddies for the past eight years.

"This man would go out of his way for you, no matter what," Brown said.

During an exclusive interview with 5 On Your Side, Brown said around 6 Wednesday night, he and Grossman were having a good time at their favorite spot: Stackhouse Pub and Grill in Chesterfield.

"We would come here all the time. I remember the very table we sat at that night," Brown said.

He said Grossman then stopped at the Dierbergs near Olive Boulevard and Woods Mill Road before he headed home, but Steve never made it.

Ken could not believe within the hour what happened between his 73-year-old friend, another driver.

"Yes, I'm tearing up. It's hard. I didn't sleep a blink last night," Brown added.

5 On Your Side received exclusive cellphone video from a witness. The video in this story may be disturbing to watch.

Grossman is wearing a green shirt and the other driver is wearing a white shirt.

Police say what started as a fender-bender in the parking lot, quickly escalated outside the grocery store's main entrance.

Witnesses told police for more than a minute, the two men got into a heated argument, yelling and cursing at each other.

They say Grossman then pushed the guy and swung at him. The other driver swung back. Grossman fell on the ground.

The men then exchanged more blows.

The guy in the white shirt punches Grossman in his chest, causing him to fall and hit his head on the concrete.

"I tried to wrap my head around it. I can't wrap my head around Steven putting himself in the position to be hurt," Ken Brown said.

Brown said Thursday, he learned his friend later died at a hospital.

"I got the call around three that afternoon. I was in shock. I mean literally I dropped to my knees. He was that close of a friend," Brown added.

Grossman was a St. louis native and a graduate of University City High School. His daughter told 5 On Your Side her dad was raising his 17-year-old grandson before his tragic death.

Grossman also worked as a sales representative at Advertising Premium Sales Company in St. Louis County for more than a decade.

Tears fell down Brown's face for his faithful friend and beloved family man no one can believe is now gone.

"You don't plan for anything like this, and, to think there was nothing I could do," Brown said.

Chesterfield police say they are still investigating the incident and reviewing surveillance video.

As of Friday night, the other driver has not been charged.

On Sunday, family and friends will attend a memorial for Grossman.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.