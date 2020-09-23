1 dead after overnight crash in Chesterfield

Bystanders said the car burst into flames after it crashed on Olive Boulevard

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A person is dead after a car crash in Chesterfield early Tuesday morning.

The crash happened before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Olive Boulevard near Stablestone Drive. Bystanders told a 5 On Your Side photojournalist that the car burst into flames after it crashed into a tree.

Chesterfield police at the scene confirmed one fatality. A tarp was laid over the car and both north and southbound lanes were blocked off while officers handled the crash.

Police did not confirm how many people were in the car when it crashed or if there were any other injuries.