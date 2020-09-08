3 rescued after cars swept away by high waters in Chesterfield

Two cars were swept away after flash flooding

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Three people were rescued overnight after their cars were swept away in high waters caused by flash flooding.

The water rescue happened early Sunday morning at Conway and White roads in Chesterfield. A first responder at the scene told 5 On Your Side that two cars were swept away; one car had two people inside and another car had one person inside.

All three people were rescued and were OK.

The Monarch Fire Protection District, Pattonville Fire Protection District and Maryland Heights Fire Protection District assisted with the rescue.