Chesterfield holding citywide food drive for St. Louis Area Foodbank

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Chesterfield is holding a citywide drive-thru food drive benefiting the St. Louis Area Food Bank

The drive will be held Saturday at Central Park on 16365 Lydia Hill Dr. from 8 a.m. to noon.

Participants should put their food inside their trunks before arriving. They can pop the trunk when they reach the collection site, and volunteers will grab the donation while maintaining a safe distance.

Here are the directions:

Enter via Chesterfield Parkway West and Lydia Hill Drive.

Turn right onto Veterans Place Drive.

There will be two one-way lanes. Follow the signs.

Afterward, drivers will exit via Burkhardt Place back on to Chesterfield Parkway West.

St. Louis Area Foodbank serves food, personal care items and cleaning supplies to those in need across 26 regional counties. It said it's aiming to distribute more than 10 million meals to people in need across the region by June 30.

For more information, visit the city of Chesterfield's website.

