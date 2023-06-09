Now's your chance to own a piece of Chesterfield Mall, but you have to act fast

Some of the items are sold out, but there are still many items available if you want a piece of Chesterfield Mall.

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A plan to revamp the Chesterfield Mall site was approved earlier this month, and now the remaining items in the mall are up for sale.

Piddle Crick Hill Mercantile and Auctions, a family owned and operated business based in Franklin County, was contracted to begin selling off commercial displays, equipment and fixtures from the mall site. According to the online listing, items like signs, booths, doors and even commercial equipment are all available.

Editor's note: The above video was published on Sept. 6.

The hottest items in the online listing were from the AMC movie theater, with many of the items already sold out.

In a category labeled "Mall Fixtures, Signs and Unique Items" you can find a mall map, a St. Louis skyline etching in glass and even overhead signage from the mall. Unfortunately, if you were hoping to buy the Easter Bunny's chair, that item is already off the market.

If the item is too large to fit out the door, you will be responsible for breaking it down and getting it to your vehicle.

To see all the items available for sale and to sign up for future listings, click here.

Plans to redevelop the mall into a mixed use facility cleared a major hurdle earlier this month when the city council reclassified the site from commercial to mixed-use.

The next step for the developer is to submit plans for each site of the property for the city council to approve.

Demolition of the mall site, except for Dillards, is expected to begin late next year.