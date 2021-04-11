Elderly couple, daughter escape house fire in Chesterfield

“Thank God the people are out, you can always rebuild,” one neighbor said

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — An elderly couple and their daughter escaped a fire at their home in Chesterfield early Thursday morning.

The fire erupted at the home along Walpole Drive at around 1 a.m. Neighbor Charlie Foxman told 5 On Your Side he saw flames shoot through the roof of the home and called 911.

Fire officials said the couple and their daughter, who was visiting from out of town, made it out of the home safely. However, the couple’s pets were unaccounted for.

“Thank God the people are out, you can always rebuild,” Foxman said. “It’s only a house and not any lives lost, or anybody injured.”