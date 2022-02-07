City of Chesterfield Partners with Perfect Game, bringing Baseball and Softball activities to the next level

Perfect Game offers top level amateur baseball and softball activities, including tournaments, clinics, and other events to the Chesterfield area.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The City of Chesterfield is partnering with Perfect Game on a long-term lease agreement to bring top-level amateur baseball and softball activities to the area.

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite baseball and softball platform and scouting service. Beginning in 2003, they are dedicated to helping amateur players get exposure to the game to take their skills to the next level. In events hosted by Perfect Game, players are able to compete in front of college recruiters and professional scouts. These events can lead to scouting for colleges and Major League Baseball teams across the county.

Perfect Game lists more than 1,650 players who have played in one of their events and also have played in a Major League Baseball game.

Alumni on their website include Bryce Harper, Mike Trout, Cody Bellinger, and many more Major League Baseball players. St. Louis Cardinals players are also listed on their website including current players, Nolan Arenado, Tommy Edman, Dylan Carlson and Nolan Gorman.

In this agreement, there will be tournaments, clinics and other events included with baseball and softball activities. Twelve additional synthetic turf infields will be added to the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex, totaling 16 turf infields.

"The City of Chesterfield is thrilled to partner with the premier youth sport organization in the world and looks forward to the many opportunities this agreement will provide the community," the press release said.

Chesterfield Baseball and Softball Association believes it will have a positive impact on the region and their youth programs.