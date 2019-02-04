CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for an 81-year-old man with dementia who hasn't been seen since Monday.

A missing person report said Richard Deposki was last seen in Hazelwood on Monday. He may be driving a silver, 2015 Honda Civic with Missouri plates HL4-H3L.

He was last seen wearing a dark-tan jacket and khaki pants. Police said he is 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Chesterfield Police Department at 636-537-3000.