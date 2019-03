CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help in finding 36-year-old William Murphy.

Murphy was last seen Thursday at his and his parents' home on Spring Gate Drive in Chesterfield. Murphy is 6-foot-2, 225 pounds and has black curly hair and hazel eyes. He does not have a car, phone or credit cards, and has no known medical issues.

Anyone who has seen Murphy is asked to call the department at 636-537-3000 or call 911.