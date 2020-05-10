Chesterfield police rescue man from burning car

The passenger was "partially ejected" and trapped under the car

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Chesterfield police pulled a passenger from a burning car and saved his life. The department shared the photos from last month's rescue Monday, applauding the officers' efforts.

On Sept. 23, officers found a car that had struck a tree and caught fire near the intersection of Olive Boulevard and Spyglass Summit Drive, according to the department's post on social media. The driver had died. The passenger was "partially ejected" and trapped under the car. Though the passenger was conscious, he was unable to help himself.

The fire continued to spread.

After more officers arrived on the scene, they used "teamwork and brute strength" to get the passenger from the wreckage while battling heat and flames.

"Very soon after pulling the passenger to safety, the vehicle became fully engulfed by the fire," the post said. "It is without doubt, had the Officers not been there, the passenger would have died.

"We are very proud of these Officers who risked their own safety to save this individual's life."

The passenger suffered severe injuries, but is expected to survive. The department offered condolences to the family of the driver who died.