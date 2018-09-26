CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Wine lovers, listen up! Turns out you don’t have to go to Napa Valley for the finest wine.

OpenTable released its 100 ‘Best Restaurants for Wine Lovers in America’ on Wednesday. The list features restaurants across 26 states.

“Whether you’re a wine aficionado or a novice looking to expand your palate, this year’s list showcases a variety of restaurants that carefully curate the finest wine selections to complement their menus,” said Caroline Potter, Chief Dining Officer at OpenTable. “From deep dives with sommeliers to approachable tastings to find the perfect pairing for any meal, these winning restaurants have earned rave reviews for their stellar dining experiences and impressive wine offerings.

Chesterfield’s Annie Gunn’s made the list. The laidback chophouse featuring steaks and comfort fare has over 700 selections of wine on their menu.

“Our passion for wine is an integral part of the Annie Gunn's tradition,” Annie Gunns’ website says. Everyone major wine=producing region is powerfully represented at Annie Gunn’s.

The list is generated from more than 12 million verified OpenTable diner reviews for more than 28,000 restaurants in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. collected between August 1, 2017, and July 31, 2018.

For more information on Annie Gunn’s, click here.

For the full OpenTable list, click here.

© 2018 KSDK