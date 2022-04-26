Chiefs star Frank Clark establishes scholarship fund in Tyre Sampson's name

"I made a promise to Nekia (Tyre's mom) that Tyre's legacy would live on," the Pro Bowl lineman said on Instagram.

ST. LOUIS — One of the biggest names in the NFL is stepping up to honor the life of Tyre Sampson.

Sampson was killed while riding a thrill ride at a Florida amusement park in March.

Fourteen-year-old Sampson was a St. Louis native and had big dreams on the football field.

On April 13, Chiefs Pro Bowl and Super Bowl-winning defensive end Frank Clark said he wanted to help Sampson's family, and create a lasting legacy in Tyre's name.

"When I heard of the tragic passing of Tyre Sampson, I knew I needed to do something to help his family. I can't imagine the hurt and loss that his family and loved ones are experiencing, but I wanted to relieve some of that pain, worry and stress of the media by covering the cost of Tyre's funeral, so that his family could celebrate and honor him.

When talking with Nekia, Tyre's mom, I had the pleasure of learning about the many accomplishments of Tyre. His passion for football, basketball, how gentle his heart was and his big appetite for loving people. I made a promise to Nekia that Tyre's legacy would live on.

In honor of such a wonderful son, brother, friend and student-athlete whose life was cut short, we are establishing the Tyre Sampson Scholarship Fund for inner-city incoming college freshmen.

On behalf of everyone at the Frank Clark Family Foundation, I would like to offer our sincerest sympathies," Clark wrote on Instagram.

On Tuesday, Sampson's parents addressed reporters after filing a wrongful death lawsuit against several companies.

