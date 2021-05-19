Child, 2 adults injured in 5-car crash in north St. Louis

A fire department spokesman said two of the cars flipped in the crash and multiple people were trapped inside their cars

ST. LOUIS — A child and two adults were seriously injured in a multi-car crash in north St. Louis Wednesday night.

St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby said the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on the 5900 block of Mimika in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood. A St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman said five vehicles were involved in the crash.

Mosby said two of the cars involved in the crash flipped and multiple people were trapped inside their cars.

The two adults and one child were rushed to the hospital by ambulance for treatment.

The SLMPD accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation.

No other information about the crash was provided.