Child accidentally shot in St. Louis County Friday night

Police said a child had been shot and was in surgery at about 10:30 p.m.
BERKELEY, Mo. — A child was rushed into surgery Friday night after a reported accidental shooting in the Berkeley area of north St. Louis County.

Police said they were called to Jefferson Avenue just off of Airport Road around 8:30 p.m. Friday night for a shooting call.

Officers at the scene told 5 On Your Side a child had been shot, and around 10:30 p.m. that child was said to be in surgery.

Police have not released any further details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

