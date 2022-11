St. Louis police said the child was struck near the intersection of Blase Avenue and North Broadway at around 4 p.m.

ST. LOUIS — A child riding a bike in north St. Louis was struck by a school bus and injured Thursday afternoon.

St. Louis police said the child was struck near the intersection of Blase Avenue and North Broadway at around 4 p.m.

Police said the child was bleeding from the head when officers arrived. The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.