Investigation underway after child dies in St. Louis County

St. Louis County officers responded and found a young boy, who was about 4 years old, dead at the scene

JENNINGS, Mo. — An investigation is underway after a child died at a house in St. Louis County.

At about 9:46 a.m. Wednesday, a call came in to help someone who was sick. St. Louis County police officers at the Jennings Precinct responded to the area on Hamilton Avenue and found a young boy who was about 4 years old.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any further details about a potential cause of death or whether anything criminal is suspected. The case is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons, which is a standard procedure since the death involves a child.