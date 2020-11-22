6-year-old drowns after vehicle enters flooded Denton County road

The driver and boy were swept downstream

DENT COUNTY, Mo. — A six-year-old boy drowned Sunday morning after getting swept away in a flooded Dent County creek.

It happened at 5 a.m. on Highway TT near Crooked Creek, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The driver entered a flooded roadway and the vehicle started to get swept away. The driver and boy got out of the vehicle but were swept downstream.

According to the report, the driver made it to safety, but the boy was swept even further downstream. He was found about three and a half hours later and pronounced dead.

The victim is from Salem, Missouri, which is about two hours southwest of St. Louis.