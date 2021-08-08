1-year-old girl found dead in Illinois pond, drowning investigation underway

Family members couldn't find the little girl in the house and then learned another child had opened the door and the 1-year-old had gone outside

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ill. — A drowning investigation is underway after a 1-year-old girl was found dead in Calhoun County early Sunday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, family members at a home in the Batchtown area couldn’t find the little girl in the house. They then learned another toddler, her sibling, had opened the door and the girl walked outside, an official at the sheriff’s office confirmed with 5 On Your Side. Family members searched for the 1-year-old but couldn’t find her and called the sheriff’s office for help.

Deputies canvassed the area with search dogs until about 4:30 a.m. The dogs led them to the area of a nearby pond but they couldn't find her. At about 6 a.m. Sunday, the little girl was found in the pond. She was pronounced dead at the scene.