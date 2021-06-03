x
Child rushed to hospital after water rescue at St. Louis County pond

Police said the child and an adult had to be rescued from the water after a large riding lawnmower tipped over Thursday night
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital after an incident involving a large riding lawnmower resulted in a water rescue in St. Louis County.

A St. Louis County police spokeswoman said the incident happened at around 8:20 Thursday night at a pond on the 4100 block of Meramec Bottom Road. The spokeswoman said a large riding mower tipped over.

One child and one adult were submerged in the pond. Both were pulled from the pond, and the child was rushed to the hospital.

Mehlville Fire Chief Brian Hendricks said the child suffered life-threatening injuries. The condition of the adult was not provided.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

