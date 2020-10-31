4-year-old riding in car with dad injured during shooting in St. Louis

Someone fired multiple shots at the car they were in Friday evening

ST. LOUIS — A 4-year-old boy was injured while he was in the car with his father Friday evening.

According to a police report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, a man was driving in the area of Interstate 70 and Goodfellow around 6:45 p.m. when his vehicle was shot at multiple times. The people who shot at the vehicle were in an "old red car."

The man's 4-year-old son suffered a graze wound to his leg and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

