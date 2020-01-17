FLORISSANT, Mo. — A teenager was injured in a fire at a home in Florissant early Friday morning.

The second alarm fire started at the home on Curtis Court at around 3 a.m.

The teenager was taken to the hospital, but the teen's condition is unknown.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Another fire happened at a home in Collinsville, Illinois Friday morning.

Ata round 12:20 a.m., firefighters responded Fairway Boulevard to find a vacant home on fire. The flames spread to the home next door.

Six people were able to get out of the that home safely. The cause of this fire is also unknown.

Fire at vacant home in Collinsville, Illinois.

