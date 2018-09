ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A child was sent to the hospital after a three-car crash in Bellefontaine Neighbors Monday night.

Police said a car clipped the side of another before crashing head-on with a third vehicle near the intersection of Bellefontaine and Jennings Station. A child and two adults were taken to the hospital after the crash.

Police said they didn't think any of the injuries were life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

