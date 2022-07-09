Crash leaves 10-year-old girl dead, 6 others injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young girl was killed, and six others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.
The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. along Bellefontaine Road south of Shepley Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
According to a crash report, a Toyota Camry was traveling south on Bellefontaine Road and a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north when the two struck each other head-on.
A 10-year-old girl who was in the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.
Her identity has not been released.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash. A 10-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl who were also in the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries.
The driver of the Toyota, a 46-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash. A 63-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy who were in the Toyota also suffered series injuries.
All of the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Officials have not released details on their conditions.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side confirms more information.