Crash leaves 10-year-old girl dead, 6 others injured in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A young girl was killed, and six others were injured in a two-car crash Tuesday evening in north St. Louis County.

The crash happened at around 5:50 p.m. along Bellefontaine Road south of Shepley Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

According to a crash report, a Toyota Camry was traveling south on Bellefontaine Road and a Chevrolet Malibu was traveling north when the two struck each other head-on.

A 10-year-old girl who was in the Chevrolet was taken to the hospital where she later died. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, according to the report.

Her identity has not been released.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 29-year-old woman, was seriously injured in the crash. A 10-year-old boy and 3-year-old girl who were also in the Chevrolet suffered moderate injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 46-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries in the crash. A 63-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy who were in the Toyota also suffered series injuries.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals for treatment. Officials have not released details on their conditions.