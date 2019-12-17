FERGUSON, Mo. — A child was rescued from a partially full pool in Ferguson Tuesday afternoon.

According to Ferguson Fire Chief John Hampton, a child was rescued from the pool in January Wabash Park just after 2 p.m.

The child is being taken to a hospital. No other details have been made available.

This story will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

Editors note: Officials originally said the incident happened at a pond.

