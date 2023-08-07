5-year-old girl fatally shot Monday evening in Belleville

The girl's identity has not been released.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A 5-year-old girl was fatally shot Monday evening in Belleville, Illinois.

The Belleville Police Department said in a Facebook post that the shooting happened at around 6:30 near W. Main and 88th streets. Officers who were responding to a call for the shooting at that address found a car speeding eastbound on West Main Street trying to get the girl to the hospital.

The girl was rushed to the hospital, where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

An investigation is in its early stages. Police do not believe there is a suspect at large at this point in time.

This is the second young child to be fatally shot in the St. Louis region on Monday. A 7-year-old boy was killed in an accidental shooting at around 10 a.m. in Berkeley.