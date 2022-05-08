Child shot in foot in St. Louis Mother's Day afternoon

Police said the child was shot in the foot by two people who ran off before police arrived. Police did not say how old the child was or how badly the child was hurt.

ST. LOUIS — Police said a child was shot in the foot and injured on Mother's Day afternoon in St. Louis.

According to an incident report from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident happened at around 12:30 near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Police said the child was shot in the foot by two people who ran away before police arrived. Police did not say how old the child was or how badly the child was hurt.

Police did not provide any other information about the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

