ST. LOUIS — A child was shot in the back and injured inside a south St. Louis home Tuesday night.

A captain with the St. Louis Fire Department said the shooting happened inside a home on the 4200 block of Nebraska Avenue at around 6:40. The child was being treated for injuries by first responders on the scene.

Police are also on the scene working to figure out what happened.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

