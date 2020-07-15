6-year-old dies from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say

Homicide detectives were called to the scene, but they are not actively looking for any suspects

ST. LOUIS — A 6-year-old boy died from what police said appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound Wednesday afternoon. They are not looking for any suspects.

It happened around 3:18 Wednesday afternoon in the 5000 block of South Broadway, just east of Interstate 55 in south St. Louis. At around 5 p.m., police announced the boy had died.

