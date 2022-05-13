Child shot in St. Louis County near Overland

The child is between 3 and 4 years old, police said. Their injuries are not life-threatening.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A child suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting Friday morning in St. Louis County.

The St. Louis County Police Department confirmed the shooting and said the child is between 3 and 4 years old. Officers responded to the shooting at about 8:15 a.m. in the 2500 block of Harriet Walk west of Overland.

No other information on the child's injuries or the circumstances of the shooting was disclosed.

This is a developing story. The story will be updated with more information as it is confirmed.

This is the 51st child shot in the area this year, according to data compiled by 5 On Your Side.

On Wednesday evening, a man was killed and three people including a baby were injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City. One of the other victims was 14, St. Louis police said.

Tuesday night, a 17-year-old boy was grazed in the head by a bullet while sitting in front of a home in the 4800 block of Bessie Ave in north St. Louis, when a group of men started shooting. The boy is recovering.

On Mother's Day, a child was shot in the foot by two people who ran away before police arrived. The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and North Kingshighway Boulevard.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html