ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A child was struck by a car in north St. Louis County Thursday, police said.

Late Thursday night, St. Louis County police responded to the intersection of Halls Ferry Road and Empire Court for reports of a person struck. Upon arrival, a 5-year-old was found to have been struck by a car while crossing the street. The driver who struck the child fled the scene.

The suspected driver was driving either a silver SUV or truck, police said.

The child was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

© 2018 KSDK