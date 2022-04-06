Student struck by school bus at Hazelwood Southeast Middle School

A captain with the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District said the child was in serious condition and was taken to St. Louis Children's Hospital for treatment.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A student was struck by a school bus and injured at Hazelwood Southeast Middle School Wednesday afternoon, a district spokeswoman said.

First responders with the Spanish Lake Fire Protection District were called to Hazelwood Southeast Middle School at around 1:25 p.m. A captain with the fire protection district said the student was in serious condition and was taken to St. Louis Children's hospital for treatment.

"We can confirm there was an accident today at Hazelwood Southeast Middle School involving a Hazelwood School District bus," Michelle Whaley with the Hazelwood School District said in an email. "This accident resulted in a student being transported to the hospital for medical attention."

A St. Louis County Police Department spokesperson called the incident a "disturbance involving the school bus" and said a 15-year-old boy was injured. The spokesperson said the boy was not a student on the bus and a related adult was also involved in the "disturbance."