The St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) will answer all your questions at a session on Thursday, May 18, whether you pay or receive child support.

ST. LOUIS — If you pay or receive child support and have questions or concerns about your situation, the St. Louis Agency on Training and Employment (SLATE) along with the Missouri Department of Social Services (DSS) is offering a child support information session.

It's on Thursday, May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon on the third floor of the St. Louis City Municipal Court, located at 1520 Market Street in downtown St. Louis

It’s free and open to the public.

Attendees will find out why child support is important, how to pay it, learn about their rights, and more.